Audit finds school bus drivers with criminal convictions

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A state audit says ineligible drivers have been allowed to get behind the wheel of Pennsylvania school buses, including five with disqualifying criminal convictions in a single district.

The report Tuesday by the state auditor general's office says 21 of 132 bus drivers in the Lancaster School District didn't meet employment standards.

It says five Lancaster drivers had criminal convictions that should have kept them from doing jobs that involve direct contact with kids.

Democratic Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says that in audits over the past five years, his agency also found five other drivers in three districts who weren't eligible because of convictions.

The school district says the bus company has since removed the ineligible drivers and the district has changed its oversight process for driver qualifications.

