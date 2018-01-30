New Castle man charged in Sharon woman's homicide

A Lawrence County man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with a woman who was found dead in her car on Monday.

Sharon police have arrested and charged 52-year-old Roy Johnson with criminal homicide.

According to a release from police, Johnson shot 30-year-old Sierra Nicole Madison while she was sitting in her vehicle.

Madison was found in a car just before 11 pm behind a business at 628 Stambaugh Avenue.

The release does not name the business, however, Google Maps shows the address as Tony's Pizza and Pub at Stambaugh Avenue and East Budd Street.

Police say Johnson was injured at some point and is currently being treated at a Pittsburgh hospital.

It is unclear at this point if those injuries were a result of the shooting.

Johnson is being held under guard.

The Sharon Police Department says they were assisted by the Mercer County Coroner's Office, the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, and the Mercer County District Attorney's Office.