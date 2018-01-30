Former Traficant aide sentenced to prison for theft

An aide and longtime supporter of the late U.S. Rep. Jim Traficant will spend nearly two years in prison after a Mahoning County Judge said she was an "opportunist."

Seventy-year-old Linda Kovachik, of Youngstown, pleaded guilty in November to felony theft.

Prosecutors say four counts of forgery were dismissed in a plea deal after Kovachik cooperated in a civil lawsuit and helped the 76-year-old woman recover money from a bank.

A pre-sentencing investigation found that Kovachik should only be sentenced to probation.

However, during the sentencing Judge Anthony D'Apolito said that Kovachik abused her position of trust and was an "opportunist".

Kovachik was jailed in 2016 after Canfield Police filed a criminal complaint accusing her of taking control and improperly using more than $150,000 in financial funds belonging to an elderly woman with dementia.

The grand jury says that the suspect forged four separate Chase Bank checks between September 2014 and June 2014.

Kovachik is also accused of depriving the elderly victim of cash, bonds, and jewelry from October 2013 all the way up to December 2015.

The former aide spent more than seven weeks behind bars before being bailed out on a $35,000 bond on August 1st.

Kovachik was given credit for just over a month in jail.

Kovachik worked for Traficant from 1985 until 1990 and from 2000 until his expulsion from Congress in 2002.

Traficant died in 2014 at his farm outside of Youngstown after a tractor tipped over on him.