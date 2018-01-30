Judge denies Wellsville man's request to change guilty plea in murder case

A Columbiana County man and woman are once again facing sentencing for murdering a Wellsville man and dumping his body in a pile of trash, after a delay caused by a request from a defendant.

Forty-nine-year-old Terry Brown had asked a judge to allow him to change his plea, requesting to withdraw an earlier guilty plea to charges of aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse.

Late last week, Judge Pike ruled that Brown would not be permitted to change his plea.

Brown, as well as 30-year-old Alicia Rogenski, were charged in connection with the death of Brown's roommate, Scottie Johnson and dumping the body in a trash pile outside his Hillcrest Road home.

Alicia Rogenski pleaded guilty earlier to charges of murder and robbery in connection with Johnson's death.

The sheriff's department became involved in the case when friends of Johnson reported that they had not seen him for a couple of days.

After Brown allowed deputies into his home, they spotted what appeared to be blood on the floor.

Johnson's body was found in a trash pile next to the home.

Brown and Rogenski are scheduled to be sentenced on March 1st.

Assistant Columbiana County Prosecutor John Gamble tells 21 News that he is recommending a sentence of 25 years to life for Brown.

He says it means that Brown would spend at least 20 years in prison before would be eligible to ask for parole.