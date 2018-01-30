Judge denies Wellsville man's request to change guilty plea in murder case

A Boardman dad has been found guilty of inducing panic, after changing his plea to no contest in a unique discipline case.More >>
A Columbiana County man and woman are once again facing sentencing for murdering a Wellsville man and dumping his body in a pile of trash, after a delay caused by a request from a defendant.More >>
An aide and longtime supporter of the late U.S. Rep. Jim Traficant will spend nearly two years in prison after a Mahoning County Judge said she was an "opportunist".More >>
Ohio ranks 12th highest in the nation for the highest number of structurally deficient bridges. Pennsylvania, on the other hand, ranks second worst in the nation for the highest number of deficient bridges.More >>
A Lawrence County man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with a woman who was found dead in her car on Monday.More >>
A state audit says ineligible drivers have been allowed to get behind the wheel of Pennsylvania school buses, including five with disqualifying criminal convictions in a single district.More >>
Authorities are trying to determine whether a man found dead in a wooded area near a central Ohio highway is the driver who ran from a nearby crash a week earlier.More >>
An Ohio high school teacher who tackled a student in a classroom conflict recorded on cellphone video says he felt threatened, was trying only to restrain the boy and regrets what happened.More >>
An outspoken Ohio sheriff says he landed an unexpected role in an upcoming biopic about serial killer Ted Bundy.More >>
The family of a Cleveland retiree whose shooting death was recorded and shared on Facebook is suing the social media company for failing to notify authorities about threats posted by the shooter.More >>
A juror in Pennsylvania was briefly jailed after a prosecutor reportedly overheard him telling other jurors that he had lied in an attempt to get out jury duty.More >>
Three women have pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the deadly beating of a homeless man outside a Philadelphia gas station.More >>
Authorities say two children and two adults are unaccounted for after an overnight house fire in Cleveland.More >>
Ohio is preparing to announce the five best ideas in a global technology challenge aimed at driving innovation that can help solve the U.S. opioid epidemic.More >>
