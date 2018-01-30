Boardman police release surveillance pictures of robbery suspect

Police are hoping surveillance pictures might help find the suspects at the center of a robbery investigation, and chase through several Valley neighborhoods on Monday.

Police from several agencies scoured the area following the robbery of a Boardman Jared's Jewelry store on Market Street at around 10:45 am Monday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the suspects had not yet been apprehended. However, police had released images taken on surveillance camera, that they hope will lead to more clues.

The suspects fled in opposite directions with police in pursuit, including members of the State Highway Patrol, FBI violent crimes task force, US Marshal's task force, Youngstown, and Austintown police.

Witnesses tell 21 News that they saw the two men jump from a car that crashed that had been speeding in the area of Mahoning Avenue and Dunlap Avenue.

Witnesses say the car being pursued crashed into another car.

Mahoning County Sheriff's Department deployed its drone to cover more area quickly in a mix of woods and residential streets.

Boardman Chief Tod Werth said the search is to help keep people safe.

"When we have subjects, a brazen robbery like that in daylight, we want to make sure we get them in custody as soon as possible," said Chief Werth.

At this time police aren't revealing of the robbers got away with any jewels. If you have information, call the Boardman Police Department or 911.

State Troopers, Boardman, Austintown, Youngstown police and the Mahoning County Sheriff are investigating.