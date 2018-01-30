Mahoning Sheriff on social media as crime-fighting tool

Modern day law enforcement is finding that the internet and social media can be significant tools in fighting crime.

On-line accounts such as Twitter and Facebook are being used every day in law enforcement to help solve crimes and take offenders off the streets.



"We've had to put pictures of vehicles we're looking for, pictures of individuals that were seen possibly committing a crime, we put those out on our Facebook page and followers respond to us," Detective Patrick Mondora of the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department said.



Knowing the in's and out's of social media can save time and money for investigators.



"I'm on the computer searching names, plugging in phone numbers and getting information that way instead of driving all over the county," Mondora said.



Sheriff Jerry Greene says a simple post can reach thousands of people and produce valuable tips.

"It's definitely used for tips on different kinds of crime, missing persons, notifying the public about scams that are out there," said Greene.



In the city of Niles, the police department has had great success with social media aiding in fighting crime.



"Of all the events we've posted to Facebook, there's been only one that hasn't been successfully resolved from information that was achieved at least in part from information that came in on tips from Facebook viewers," according to Niles Police Captain John Marshall.



On the negative side, the web also has created additional crime risks, such as identity theft and online predators.



"As law enforcement, we're constantly being trained and re-trained on how to investigate and deal with those new types of crimes that are out there," Sheriff Greene said.

Block Watch programs are also utilizing social media to allow more eyes to see and share problems in their communities.

