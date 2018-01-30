Brief Midweek Warm Up Then Back to Cold - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Brief Midweek Warm Up Then Back to Cold

Posted: Updated:
By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Connect

After a bitterly cold Tuesday, milder air will surge back into eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Temperatures will end up in the lower 40s by the end of the afternoon. A veil of high clouds will dim the sun most of the day. 

Snow showers will visit at times Wednesday night into Thursday and rain will mix in on a few occasions. The next arctic cold front is set to arrive Thursday evening with another round of snow showers and rapidly falling temperatures. We'll have to watch for a rapid freeze up and black ice overnight as temperatures plunge into the lower teens. 

A frigid Friday will be followed by a cold weekend. Accumulating snow will be possible Saturday afternoon into early Sunday. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms