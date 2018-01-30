Niles murder suspect's defense wants evidence left out at trial

The trial of a Niles teen charged in the murder of an elderly woman is set to begin next month.

Defense attorneys for Jacob Larosa want evidence and statements made by their client kept out of the courtroom.

Larosa's defense team filed a suppression motion on Monday.

In the document, they list several pieces of evidence collected from the Niles teen that they want thrown out ahead of his trial, anything he said to police and any information gathered as a result of what he told them.

The 18-year-old is charged in the attempted rape and murder of 94-year-old Marie Belcastro back in March of 2015.

While some statements have been agreed to be left out, but Larosa's attorneys want more.

They want all the statements Larosa made to authorities and information gathered as a result left out.

They argue Larosa was highly intoxicated at the time he was taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center the night Belcastro was found dead in her home and that authorities knew he was in that condition when they pressed him for answers.

DNA evidence recovered from Larosa while at the hospital, all of the evidence found during the search of his family's home in 500 block of LaFayette Avenue in Niles and evidence found at the victim's Cherry Avenue home are also listed as items requested to be suppressed.

Detectives testified that search warrants were used to gather everything in the investigation.

Judge Wyatt McKay's office says the judge will make a ruling on the request, but could not say how soon that could happen.