Niles murder suspect's defense wants evidence left out at trial - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Niles murder suspect's defense wants evidence left out at trial

Posted: Updated:
By Lindsay McCoy, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
Connect
Jacob Larosa Jacob Larosa
WARREN, Ohio -

The trial of a Niles teen charged in the murder of an elderly woman is set to begin next month.

Defense attorneys for Jacob Larosa want evidence and statements made by their client kept out of the courtroom.

Larosa's defense team filed a suppression motion on Monday.

In the document, they list several pieces of evidence collected from the Niles teen that they want thrown out ahead of his trial, anything he said to police and any information gathered as a result of what he told them.

The 18-year-old is charged in the attempted rape and murder of 94-year-old Marie Belcastro back in March of 2015.

While some statements have been agreed to be left out, but Larosa's attorneys want more.

They want all the statements Larosa made to authorities and information gathered as a result left out. 

They argue Larosa was highly intoxicated at the time he was taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center the night Belcastro was found dead in her home and that authorities knew he was in that condition when they pressed him for answers.

DNA evidence recovered from Larosa while at the hospital, all of the evidence found during the search of his family's home in 500 block of LaFayette Avenue in Niles and evidence found at the victim's Cherry Avenue home are also listed as items requested to be suppressed.

Detectives testified that search warrants were used to gather everything in the investigation.

Judge Wyatt McKay's office says the judge will make a ruling on the request, but could not say how soon that could happen. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Boardman dad will spend 4 days in jail after clown prank

    Boardman dad will spend 4 days in jail after clown prank

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 7:22 PM EST2018-01-31 00:22:51 GMT

    A Boardman dad has been found guilty of inducing panic, after changing his plea to no contest in a unique discipline case. 

    More >>

    A Boardman dad has been found guilty of inducing panic, after changing his plea to no contest in a unique discipline case. 

    More >>

  • Mahoning Sheriff on social media as crime-fighting tool

    Mahoning Sheriff on social media as crime-fighting tool

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 7:21 PM EST2018-01-31 00:21:57 GMT

    On-line accounts such as Twitter and Facebook are being used every day in law enforcement to help solve crimes and take offenders off the streets.

    More >>

    On-line accounts such as Twitter and Facebook are being used every day in law enforcement to help solve crimes and take offenders off the streets.

    More >>

  • Boardman police release surveillance pictures of robbery suspect

    Boardman police release surveillance pictures of robbery suspect

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 7:09 PM EST2018-01-31 00:09:29 GMT

    Police are hoping surveillance pictures might help find the suspects at the center of a robbery investigation, and chase through several Valley neighborhoods on Monday.

    More >>

    Police are hoping surveillance pictures might help find the suspects at the center of a robbery investigation, and chase through several Valley neighborhoods on Monday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms