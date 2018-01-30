President Donald Trump delivers State of the Union Address

President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union Address as Commander in Chief Tuesday night.

You may recall he gave a speech to Congress last year around this time, but this is the president's first official address.

The speech should last about an hour, focusing on five main issues: the economy, infrastructure, immigration, trade and national security.

"We have endured floods and fires and storms, but through it all, we have seen the beauty of America's soul, and the steel of America's spine," said President Trump. "The State of our Union is strong because our people are strong."

"I call upon all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people. This is really the key, these are the people we were elected to serve," added the president.

The president also congratulated Congressman Steve Scalise, who was shot at a charity baseball game last year, for making a speedy recovery.

In regards to immigration, the president said, "It is time to reform these outdated immigration rules, and finally bring our immigration system into the 21st century."

He also invited democrats to help protect all U.S. citizens, "because Americans are dreamers too."

The president also said, "I am keeping another promise," by signing an order to keep Guantanamo Bay prison open.

The president continued to speak on the work the military has done to drive out ISIS. "We will continue our fight until ISIS is defeated," said President Trump, congratulating and honoring our country's servicemen and women.

President Trump, in regards to North Korean tensions, he recognized a North Korean defector in attendance at the State of the Union, who was tortured by North Korean officials.

The president also highlighted rising wages and the creation of 2.4 million new jobs within the country, with employment at a 45-year low.

"We enacted the biggest tax cuts and reforms in American history," said the president.

At the end of the president's speech, he said, "Americans fill the world with art and music, they push the balance of science and discovery and remind us what we should never, ever forget. The people dreamed this country, the people built this country, and it's the people making America great again."

Right after the President's speech, a panel of Democrats will give their response.

The main response will be given by Congressman Joe Kennedy.