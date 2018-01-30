President Donald Trump delivers State of the Union Address

President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union Address as Commander in Chief Tuesday night.

You may recall he gave a speech to Congress last year around this time, but this was the president's first official address.

The speech lasted about an hour and a half, focusing on five main issues: the economy, infrastructure, immigration, trade and national security.

"We have endured floods and fires and storms, but through it all, we have seen the beauty of America's soul, and the steel of America's spine," said President Trump. "The State of our Union is strong because our people are strong."

"I call upon all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people. This is really the key, these are the people we were elected to serve," added the president.

The president also congratulated Congressman Steve Scalise, who was shot at a charity baseball game last year, for making a speedy recovery.

In regards to immigration, the president said, "It is time to reform these outdated immigration rules and finally bring our immigration system into the 21st century."

He also invited democrats to help protect all U.S. citizens, "because Americans are dreamers too."

The president also said, "I am keeping another promise," by signing an executive order to keep Guantanamo Bay prison open.

The president continued to commemorate the work the military has done to drive out ISIS. "We will continue our fight until ISIS is defeated," said President Trump, congratulating and honoring our country's servicemen and women.

President Trump, in regards to North Korean tensions, recognized a North Korean defector in attendance at the State of the Union, who was tortured by North Korean officials.

The president also highlighted rising wages and the creation of 2.4 million new jobs within the country, with employment at a 45-year low.

"We enacted the biggest tax cuts and reforms in American history," said the president.

The president even mentioned a manufacturing plant in Dayton, Ohio.

Siblings Steve Staub and Sandy Kepingler started Staub Manufacturing Solutions, a contract manufacturing company specializing in metal fabrication, 20 years ago.

Today, they serve as president and vice president, respectively.

Thanks to the "Trump bump" in their business, Staub Manufacturing Solutions has seen an uptick in sales, employment and optimism.

They have grown their team from 23 to 37 employees over the last year and recently expanded by acquiring a new building.

Following enactment of the tax cuts and reform legislation last year, they were able to give all their employees larger than expected Christmas bonuses.

At the end of the address, President Trump said, "Americans fill the world with art and music, they push the balance of science and discovery and remind us what we should never, ever forget. The people dreamed this country, the people built this country, and it's the people making America great again."

To view the State of the Union Address, head to WFMJ's Facebook page.