Weinstein attorney: McGowan's rape allegations ' a bold lie'

And although, Al Adi wasn't able to join the rally in person, he was able to join through video message from his native country of Jordan.More >>
Native American groups say they'll continue to push for changes in sports imagery they see as racist after the Cleveland Indians decided to remove the Chief Wahoo logo from uniforms starting next year.More >>
Ohio Attorney General and Governor candidate Mike DeWine announced a year-long effort by his office had identified 146 youth at risk of being trafficked in 2017 and provided that information to 13 local law enforcement agencies in the state.More >>
The trial of a Niles teen charged in the murder of an elderly woman is set to begin next month.More >>
The school's superintendent says it all stemmed from a local complaint that got a national organization involved.More >>
Pennsylvania's highest court will hear an appeal in a lawsuit challenging Philadelphia's year-old tax on soda and other sweetened drinks by the industry and retailers.More >>
A state audit says ineligible drivers have been allowed to get behind the wheel of Pennsylvania school buses, including five with disqualifying criminal convictions in a single district.More >>
Authorities are trying to determine whether a man found dead in a wooded area near a central Ohio highway is the driver who ran from a nearby crash a week earlier.More >>
An Ohio high school teacher who tackled a student in a classroom conflict recorded on cellphone video says he felt threatened, was trying only to restrain the boy and regrets what happened.More >>
An outspoken Ohio sheriff says he landed an unexpected role in an upcoming biopic about serial killer Ted Bundy.More >>
The family of a Cleveland retiree whose shooting death was recorded and shared on Facebook is suing the social media company for failing to notify authorities about threats posted by the shooter.More >>
A juror in Pennsylvania was briefly jailed after a prosecutor reportedly overheard him telling other jurors that he had lied in an attempt to get out jury duty.More >>
Three women have pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the deadly beating of a homeless man outside a Philadelphia gas station.More >>
Authorities say two children and two adults are unaccounted for after an overnight house fire in Cleveland.More >>
