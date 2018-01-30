H.S. basketball scores (1/30/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (1/30/18)

Boys' Basketball 

Edgewood 61 Lakeview 49 

Struthers 71 East 75 

Niles 48 Hubbard 66

Crestview 26 Newton Falls 67

Fitch 50 Haring 44 

Newbury 45 Maplewood 60 

LaBrae 68 Girard 52 

Campbell 60 Brookfield 49 

Boardman 48 Canfield 62

Jackson-Milton 42 Lowellville 87

Springfield 88 Mineral Ridge 73

Liberty 53 Champion 66

Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 42 Cardinal Mooney 49 

Western Reserve 76 Waterloo 55

Hopewell 41 New Castle 57 

George Junior 56 Farrell 51 

Greenville 59 Mercer 47

Sharon 56 Franklin 37 

Kennedy Catholic 92 Jamestown 25

West Middlesex 53 Wilmington 37

Girls' Basketball 

West Middlesex 56 Neshannock 49 

