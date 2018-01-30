Love breaks hand in Cavaliers' 125-114 loss to Detroit

Andre Drummond had 21 points and 22 rebounds, and the short-handed Detroit Pistons beat Cleveland 125-114 on Tuesday night after the Cavaliers lost Kevin Love to a potentially season-altering hand injury.More >>
Andre Drummond had 21 points and 22 rebounds, and the short-handed Detroit Pistons beat Cleveland 125-114 on Tuesday night after the Cavaliers lost Kevin Love to a potentially season-altering hand injury.More >>
Zach Parise and Chris Stewart scored in the shootout, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night.More >>
Zach Parise and Chris Stewart scored in the shootout, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night.More >>
Evgeni Malkin got his 12th career hat trick and Bryan Rust scored two goals as the surging Pittsburgh Penguins rallied for a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.More >>
Evgeni Malkin got his 12th career hat trick and Bryan Rust scored two goals as the surging Pittsburgh Penguins rallied for a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.More >>
High school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 30, 2018.More >>
High school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 30, 2018.More >>
Kevin Love left Cleveland's game at Detroit on Tuesday night with a broken left hand.More >>
Kevin Love left Cleveland's game at Detroit on Tuesday night with a broken left hand.More >>
Danny Pippen scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Adonis De La Rosa had 20 points, six boards and five assists and Kent State completed an 18-point comeback to beat first-place Buffalo 82-79 on Tuesday night.More >>
Danny Pippen scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Adonis De La Rosa had 20 points, six boards and five assists and Kent State completed an 18-point comeback to beat first-place Buffalo 82-79 on Tuesday night.More >>
Jae'Sean Tate scored 16 points and No. 17 Ohio State took control early in cruising to a 71-56 win over Indiana on Tuesday night.More >>
Jae'Sean Tate scored 16 points and No. 17 Ohio State took control early in cruising to a 71-56 win over Indiana on Tuesday night.More >>
Dwyane Wade returned to the court for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night at Detroit after missing two games because of the death of his longtime agent Henry Thomas.More >>
Dwyane Wade returned to the court for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night at Detroit after missing two games because of the death of his longtime agent Henry Thomas.More >>