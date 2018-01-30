Walgreens recalls pain and itch cream because of child dangers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Walgreens recalls pain and itch cream because of child dangers

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Walgreens is recalling its Pain and Itch Relief Cream by Natureplex because it fails to meet child resistant closure requirements.

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

The pain and itch relief cream contains four percent lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children.

About 74,000 products are affected.

Consumers should immediately place the recalled pain and itch relief cream out of the reach of children and return it to Walgreens for a full refund.

No injuries have been reported.

Natureplex toll-free at 866-323-0107 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online and click on Product Safety Recall for more information.

