New library branch to open in Youngstown on Valentine's Day

In a Valentine's Day gift to the community, the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County will open the new Michael Kusalaba Branch at 2815 Mahoning Avenue at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The Library's hours will be Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

The branch is named for Michael Kusalaba thanks to a generous donation of $1.68 million through the Youngstown Foundation.

A dedication of the new building is expected to take place on Saturday, Feb. 24.



Donations continue to come in and sponsorships of various areas of the library are still available.

A recent $10,000 donation from the Slanina Family sponsored the Community Foyer in the new building.