Ohio politicians weigh in on President Trump's first State of the Union Address



On Tuesday evening people across the country had their eyes on President Trump as the gave his first State of the Union Address.

Not surprisingly, many reactions to his speech fell along party lines. Republicans are happy with the President's first address.

Mark Munroe, the Mahoning County GOP Chair says that "when you see what he's done, what he's accomplished, in spite of the long odds against him-it's impressive. We are getting a lot done in this country".

The reaction from the Columbiana County chair, Dave Johnson, was also a positive one.

Johnson says "the President presented an upbeat message, positive and unifying and stressed many positives occurring in the national economy".

Some on the other side of the political isle, were not as impressed. Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman, Dave Betras, was disappointed Trump's empty promises saying that

"unlike president Obama, trump never mentioned Youngstown. guess he forgot that he promised to rebuild the steel mills and urged everyone not to sell their homes because he was coming to out rescue. I guess its time to tell him to put up or shut up, or at least stop lying"

Despite the divisiveness in the country, some political figures are saying now is the time for unity.

Democratic Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said that he hope both parties will "come together to rebuild our infrastructure, tackle the opioid epidemic, crack down on trade cheats, and keep the President's promises to American workers".

The Trumbull County Democratic chair, Dan Polivka, agrees, saying that he hopes everyone will "work with him the best that we can....put parties aside for the good of the country".





