Youngstown salt truck breaks down blocks from street department

Already plagued by breakdowns of salt trucks and plows, the Youngstown Street Department has temporarily lost another truck.

A truck carrying a full load of salt was forced to stop along Mahoning Avenue overnight, just blocks from the street department.

According to street department officials, a tire was overheating as it began to rub against the truck body.

The driver parked the truck near West Boulevard and put up cones until a tow truck can be called to haul it into the shop where three of the city's sixteen trucks are already being repaired.

Earlier this week Youngstown's Deputy Director of Public Works Charles Shasho told members of city council that during the last major snowstorm, seven trucks broke down.

Shasho told the council that the department needs new trucks and more manpower to drive them.