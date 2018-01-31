Police: Warren woman murdered in Columbus

Detectives in Columbus are looking for clues as they try to find out who murdered a Warren woman.

Police were called to an Allegheny Avenue apartment Monday afternoon after 24-year-old Rachael N. Anderson failed to show up for work and couldn't be reached by phone.

Officers say they found Anderson's body inside the apartment.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Anderson is a graduate of Warren Harding High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Police have not released the cause of Anderson's death.

They say they have no suspects and no motive.

Anyone with info regarding this homicide is being asked to contact CPD's Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Det. Tim Welsh at twelsh@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

This is the 11th homicide of 2018 in Columbus.