Milder Afternoon; Some Sun?

Clouds are plentiful today but some "milky sunshine" will mix in this afternoon with a few breaks in the clouds. Temperatures will turn milder after a frigid start-highs will reach the lower 40s. Tonight will feature lows in the mid 30s and while temperatures won't be as harsh overnight, snow showers will bring slick conditions. Snow starts after sunset around 7-8 PM with snow likely through early Thursday. Watch for slick roads late tonight and early Thursday with more wet snow showers Thursday afternoon. Some rain showers can even mix Thursday as temperatures warm to the lower 40s. Temperatures will quickly fall Thursday night and more slick roads are likely as temperatures dip below 32 degrees.

Colder days are still ahead for the first weekend of February and early next week.