Crash closes Boardman intersection

A Boardman man has turned in his pharmacist's license and now awaits sentencing for diluting antibiotics given to patients at a local hospital in order to save money.More >>
You might take a second look at the bills when someone gives you change. There is another report of someone getting paid with fake money used in motion pictures.More >>
Police closed a portion of a township road Wednesday morning as officers investigated a traffic accident that sent two drivers to the hospital.More >>
The chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court is urging judges to avoid imposing excessive fines, fees or bail simply to raise money.More >>
The Associated Press reports that federal judge in Cleveland is ready to start talks on a possible settlement of hundreds of lawsuits brought against drugmakers and drug distributors over the nation's opioid epidemic.More >>
The former treasurer of an Ohio firefighters union has pleaded guilty to stealing almost half a million dollars in union funds.More >>
Pennsylvania's highest court will hear an appeal in a lawsuit challenging Philadelphia's year-old tax on soda and other sweetened drinks by the industry and retailers.More >>
A state audit says ineligible drivers have been allowed to get behind the wheel of Pennsylvania school buses, including five with disqualifying criminal convictions in a single district.More >>
Authorities are trying to determine whether a man found dead in a wooded area near a central Ohio highway is the driver who ran from a nearby crash a week earlier.More >>
An Ohio high school teacher who tackled a student in a classroom conflict recorded on cellphone video says he felt threatened, was trying only to restrain the boy and regrets what happened.More >>
An outspoken Ohio sheriff says he landed an unexpected role in an upcoming biopic about serial killer Ted Bundy.More >>
The family of a Cleveland retiree whose shooting death was recorded and shared on Facebook is suing the social media company for failing to notify authorities about threats posted by the shooter.More >>
A juror in Pennsylvania was briefly jailed after a prosecutor reportedly overheard him telling other jurors that he had lied in an attempt to get out jury duty.More >>
Three women have pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the deadly beating of a homeless man outside a Philadelphia gas station.More >>
