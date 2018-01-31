Crash closes Boardman intersection - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Crash closes Boardman intersection

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

Police closed a portion of a township road Wednesday morning as officers investigated a traffic accident that sent two drivers to the hospital.

Investigators tell 21 News that a pickup truck ran into a car at the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Charles Avenue shortly before 7:30 am.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that police say are minor.

The intersection is closed until both vehicles can be moved.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms