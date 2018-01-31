Niles pizza place takes prop money for delivery

You might take a second look at the bills when someone gives you change. There is another report of someone getting paid with fake money used in motion pictures.

An assistant manager at a Dominos pizza in Niles called Warren Police to report that after making a delivery to the 2700 block of Duke Ave. SE on Tuesday.

The assistant manager told police that a man identifying himself as “Moore” paid for the delivery with a ten dollar bill and a twenty dollar bill.

It wasn't until he returned to the business that he realized that the bills were actually prop money used in movies.

Police took the bills and the phone number associated with the order as evidence.

There have been several reports of the phony movie money in the Valley over the past year.