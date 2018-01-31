Niles pizza place takes prop money for delivery

Bond has been set at $1,000,000 New Castle man accused of murdering a woman in a Sharon parking lot.More >>
In a Valentine's Day gift to the community, the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County will open the new Michael Kusalaba Branch at 2815 Mahoning Avenue at 10 am on Wednesday, February 14.More >>
And although, Al Adi wasn't able to join the rally in person, he was able to join through video message from his native country of Jordan.More >>
Walgreens is recalling its Pain and Itch Relief Cream by Natureplex because it fails to meet child resistant closure requirements.More >>
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union Address as Commander in Chief Tuesday night.More >>
The former treasurer of an Ohio firefighters union has pleaded guilty to stealing almost half a million dollars in union funds.More >>
Pennsylvania's highest court will hear an appeal in a lawsuit challenging Philadelphia's year-old tax on soda and other sweetened drinks by the industry and retailers.More >>
A state audit says ineligible drivers have been allowed to get behind the wheel of Pennsylvania school buses, including five with disqualifying criminal convictions in a single district.More >>
Authorities are trying to determine whether a man found dead in a wooded area near a central Ohio highway is the driver who ran from a nearby crash a week earlier.More >>
An Ohio high school teacher who tackled a student in a classroom conflict recorded on cellphone video says he felt threatened, was trying only to restrain the boy and regrets what happened.More >>
An outspoken Ohio sheriff says he landed an unexpected role in an upcoming biopic about serial killer Ted Bundy.More >>
The family of a Cleveland retiree whose shooting death was recorded and shared on Facebook is suing the social media company for failing to notify authorities about threats posted by the shooter.More >>
A juror in Pennsylvania was briefly jailed after a prosecutor reportedly overheard him telling other jurors that he had lied in an attempt to get out jury duty.More >>
Three women have pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the deadly beating of a homeless man outside a Philadelphia gas station.More >>
