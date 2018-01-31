Convicted Boardman pharmacist surrenders license

A Boardman man has turned in his pharmacist's license and now awaits sentencing for diluting antibiotics given to patients at a local hospital in order to save money.

Ernest Perrin III, 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday to five counts each of processing illegal drug documents and tampering with records. Ten other charges against him were dismissed.

A spokesman for Judge Scott Krichbaum's court tells 21 News that Perrin surrendered his pharmacist's license.

The Ohio Pharmacy Board suspended Perrin's pharmacy in May after admitting that he personally diluted intravenous medication for the antibiotics Cubicin and Tygacil, resulting in patients not receiving the proper dose.

Perrin worked at Select Specialty Hospital which is located on the 7th floor of St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman but is not affiliated with St. E's.

Specialty Select, which operates more than 100 acute care sites across the country fired Perrin.

The pharmacy board said between January 1 through February 23rd of last year, nine vials of Cubicin where turned into 105 vials and other drugs were given to patients at about half their strength.

Perrin is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22.