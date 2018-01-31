McKinney files to dismiss elections fraud lawsuit in Youngstown mayoral race

An unsuccessful Youngstown mayoral candidate has filed paperwork with the Mahoning County Court to dismiss a lawsuit demanding a redo of the mayoral race.

Sean McKinney, runner-up in the 2017 race to be Youngstown's mayor, is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit alleging voter irregularities and fraudulent election results in November.

In an afternoon press conference, McKinney said Wednesday that a ruling by a visiting judge forced his hand into dismissing the suit.

Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove quashed a request from Sean McKinney to subpoena and depose Mayor Brown and officials such as County Commissioners Carol Rimedio-Righetti and David Ditzler, as well as Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman David Betras on Tuesday.

McKinney argued during the announcement that he had never been given the opportunity to argue his case.

"Denying us this sort of discovery that has been common practice in other election contests and regular cases makes it impossible for us in this election contest case to vindicate the rights of voters to know their votes have been fully and fairly counted," stated McKinney.

According to McKinney's attorney, they had initially asked that a hearing is held 15-30 days after the lawsuit was filed. However, it was 34 days later when they finally heard from a judge scheduling a telephone conference.

In addition, McKinney and his lawyer argued that the court took away their ability to prove their request. McKinney went on to say that the Board of Elections failed to provide them all the documents they asked for. Meaning that their only choice was to withdraw their complaint.

McKinney's lawsuit alleging that voting irregularities in the Youngstown mayor's race could have cost him the election was scheduled to have its first hearing on Thursday.

The suit cites alleged instances where people voted twice, instances where voters were not asked for a signature and times when signatures weren't properly checked.

In denying McKinney's request to question the Mayor and others under oath before the hearing on his suit, Judge Cosgrove found that elections are special statutory procedures and not subject to the same rules on depositions and subpoenas that apply to normal civil cases.

Election results show Brown beat McKinney by a margin of 5,328 to 5,127 votes.

McKinney claims "a substantial number" of votes on November 7, 2017, were cast "illegally."

He argued on Wednesday that the November 2017 election was "flawed with errors and irregularities", citing cases in which the Secretary of State has since stepped in and demanded changes following a snafu that meant more than 3,000 votes were counted twice.

However, McKinney said that their fight is not over- the former candidate said that their campaign has been in contact with the Secretary of State's Office.

McKinney said that their hope is that Husted's office will conduct a full investigation "without being faced with lack of cooperation that we have endured. He will be able to review all of the evidence and determine the next course of action."

However, McKinney admits that Secretary of State Jon Husted cannot order a new election, however, he can forcibly remove members of the Board of Elections, refer the case to law enforcement agencies and prosecutors, and can order new training or education for Board of Elections staff members.

Attorneys for McKinney said that despite the Board of Elections' unwillingness to provide documents, one Bard member was "more than happy" to say that McKinney's claims had been refuted, but could've willingly submitted to a deposition to clear the whole thing up, and didn't.

Following the press conference, the Board of Elections responded in a statement saying:

The members of the Mahoning County Board of Elections issued the following statement today: We are outraged to learn that Sean McKinney has continued his attacks on the board of elections. His refusal to accept the will of the voters is troubling. As we said from the moment he filed his lawsuit against the Board of Elections and Mayor Brown, his claims that "election irregularities and other improper activities" rendered the outcome of the election “uncertain” were baseless and ridiculous. We welcome the secretary of state to review everything immediately as we did nothing wrong and this was a clean election. It is troubling he cannot accept a lost in an election and he and his lawyer would have lost in court. His press conference today was baseless and filled with outright lies. The way the November 7, 2017 election was valid and verified. Tito Brown is the duly elected mayor of the City of Youngstown; The entire community should join together to help him create a new era of growth and prosperity in the city we all love.

The Board of Elections was sched7uled to host a responding press conference at 4 p.m.

That live stream can be viewed here:

As for his political future, McKinney said he does not think the lawsuit will hamper future campaigns, however, he wants to take a break and reflect before beginning anew.

"I think I've been running every day since May 1st," McKinney said. "My mission will still continue to serve the city of Youngstown."