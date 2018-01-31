Local lawmakers on train to GOP retreat involved in deadly crash

At least one Valley lawmaker has reached out, saying that they are ok, following an early morning train crash.

The White House has confirmed one fatality and one serious injury after a train carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia hit a garbage truck near Charlottesville, Virginia.



Republican Senator Rob Portman tweeted on Wednesday that he and his wife were on board the train, but are ok.

Jane and I were on the train this morning traveling to the House and Senate Republican Member retreat. We are both fine. We are keeping those who were injured in our prayers and are grateful for the first responders who quickly arrived on the scene. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) January 31, 2018

Congressman Bill Johnson's (R- 6th District) office says he was also on the train and is fine.

He told 21 News the crash seemed to come out of nowhere.

"We were riding along on the train when out of the blue we heard a crash, the train lurched forward and we came to an abrupt stop," Johnson said. "It was several minutes later before officials started running through the train, telling us we hit a garbage truck."

The Associated Press reports that a congressman on the train says three lawmakers who are doctors tended to crash victims.



Rep. James Comer of Kentucky reportedly told AP the collision destroyed the garbage truck, leaving it "just in pieces."



Comer says Reps. Larry Bucshon of Indiana, Roger Marshall of Kansas and Brad Wenstrup of Ohio came to the aid of crash victims before emergency personnel - including a transport helicopter - arrived.

Congressman Johnson said he believes the incident was a tragic accident.

"Life can change on a dime," Congressman Johnson said. "Our thoughts go out to those that were lost. It was a tough day."

21 News has reached out to other Republican lawmakers from the area to make sure they are ok.

This is a developing story, check back to wfmj.com for updates.