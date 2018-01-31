Unsettled, Cold First Week of February - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Unsettled, Cold First Week of February

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Temperatures will remain on the mild side on the first day of February, but the balmy weather will not last long. Rain and snow showers are expected at times Thursday morning. After a break, snow showers will push back into the region along a strong cold front in the evening. Snow showers will linger through at least the first half of the day Friday. Accumulations will be up to a few inches, mainly where snow showers persist. Watch for slick travel conditions. 

Another round of snow is on the way for late Saturday into Sunday. That system may also produce enough snow to shovel and cause travel disruptions. There is yet another chance for snow in the forecast for the middle of next week. 

 

