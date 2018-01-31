Former YSU student from Warren identified as Columbus homicide victim

Columbus police are investigating the city's 11th homicide of the year after a Warren woman was found dead in her apartment.

Columbus Division of Police said 24-year-old Rachael Anderson was reported missing when she did not arrive for work Monday morning at the Shaw Davis Funeral Homes.

Police say they later found her inside her Allegheny Avenue apartment. She was pronounced dead a short while later.

Officials say they are still waiting for the final toxicology and autopsy reports.

They have not yet identified any suspects.

Anderson was a graduate of Warren City Schools. Youngstown State University also said Anderson attended the university for a while and was placed on the Dean's List in 2015.

Anyone with info regarding this homicide is asked to contact CPD's Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Det. Tim Welsh at twelsh@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.