Addresses of possible Valley medical marijuana dispensaries

Could you have one in your neighborhood?

The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy has updated the list of those who have applied for licenses to dispense medical marijuana, including the possible addresses for the businesses.

The list includes the same 19 applications submitted for possible Valley locations, but with the addition of potential business addresses.for the nine applicants from Trumbull County, eight in Mahoning County, and two in Columbiana County.

No dispensary licenses have yet been issued.

From the more than 350 applications received, the Board of Pharmacy is authorized to award up to 60 provisional licenses for the entire state.

Below is a list of applicants in the Valley's three-county area including the business name, primary contact, and address.

Mahoning County

Curated Leaf, Adam Thomarios, 1760 Belmont Ave., Youngstown

Holistic Health Partners LLC, Antony Caraballo, 3321 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown

Mahoning Valley Distributors LLC., Thomas Ryan, 890 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown

Mission Youngstown LLC., Sean Gallagher, 1734 Belmont Ave., Youngstown

OH-Gro LLC., Darlene Mager, 819 McCartney Rd., Campbell

Pura Ohio LLC., Todd Appelbaum, 2980 McCartney Rd., Youngstown

Quest Wellness Ohio II LLC., Herbert Washington, 4323 Market St., Youngstown

Young Valley Inc., Jazmyn Stover, 876 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown

Trumbull County

Debbies Dispensary Ohio 5, LLC, Sara Presler, 1965 Ridge Ave., Warren

Galenas Wellness LLC, Geoffrey Korff, 6285 Youngstown Warren Rd. Niles

Great River Botanicals, LC Roger Hospelhorn, 5943 Youngstown Warren Rd., Niles

Green Leaf Medical Of Ohio II, LLC, Jill Cain, 2932 Youngstown Rd. Warren

Hanging Gardens OH LLC, Ethan Moon, 3114 South Ave., Youngstown

(Note: Above address appears to be in Mahoning County. 21 News is seeking clarification)

Maribis Ohio LLC., Laurell Dineff, 650 Summit St. NW., Warren

PMM Disp., LLC., Alex Rakic, 1543 Niles Cortland Rd., Niles

Quest Wellness Ohio II LLC, Herbert Washington, 2932 Youngstown Rd., Warren

Trich3 LLC, Terrie Rich 973 West Liberty St., Hubbard

Columbiana County

Farmaceutical Rx LLC Rebecca Meyers 1865 Dresden Ave., East Liverpool

Ohio Valley Wellness LLC. Jennifer Picha 1561 E. Pennsylvania Ave., East Liverpool

Under Ohio law, a retail dispensary is prohibited from being located within 500 feet of a school, church, public library, public playground, public park or community addiction services provider.

However, cities, villages, and townships may adopt additional regulations to prohibit or limit the number of retail dispensaries.

The dispensary application fee is $5,000 and the biennial certificate of operation fee is $70,000.

Ohio law requires the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program to be fully operational by September 8, 2018.

Below is a statewide list of applicants.