Warren man pleads guilty to child rape - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren man pleads guilty to child rape

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Connect
Dominique Seem Dominique Seem
WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren man was sentenced in Trumbull County Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to raping several children. 

According to court documents, 19-year-old Dominique Seem pleaded guilty to charges of gross sexual imposition, rape, and attempted rape.

Seem is sentenced to 15 years to life in prison and must register as a sex offender. 

All of Seem's victims were under the age of 10. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms