Judge refuses to dismiss charges, evidence in Bristol murder case

A judge has denied motions to dismiss the case against a 19-year-old Bristolville man accused of killing a Warren man and dumping his body in a remote area of Trumbull County.

Judge Andrew Logan has issued an order that not only denies two motions to throw out charges of murder, evidence tampering, robbery, and weapons charges against Austin Burke, he also denied motions to exclude or suppress cell phone, text and firearm evidence when his trial begins on March 5.

Burke is accused of murdering 22-year-old Kenneth Brandon Sample of Warren.

Sample's body was found near a secluded area of the Grand River Game Lands in Bristolville.

Burke's attorney argued that investigators have failed to prove where the murder took place, and therefore his trial shouldn't be held in Trumbull County.

Authorities say that Burke and Sample knew each other in some form, but have not commented on the nature of their relationship.

Burke was arrested days later after he allegedly robbed the Pizza Joe's restaurant in Cortland.

The defense attorney wanted the firearm evidence dismissed, contesting claims by investigators who believe that Burke used the same gun to shoot Sample in the head and rob the restaurant.

Burke's attorneys had sought to suppress cell phone evidence captured from his cellphone, including messages and location data, and the cellphone of his girlfriend.