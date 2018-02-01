Hazmat called out to leaky tanker at Hubbard truck stop

Hubbard firefighters and a Hazmat crew have been called out to a truck stop to contain hot tar leaking from a punctured tanker truck.

According to Trumbull County 911, the tanker was punctured during an unknown kind of accident at around 6 am Thursday in the back lot of Love's Travel Stop on North Main Street, just north of Interstate 80.

The tanker is said to be leaking heavily.

Crews have called for a truckload of sand to soak up the material.

There have been no reports of injuries.

