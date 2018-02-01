Truck rollover closes portion of Route 14 in Goshen Twp.

A portion of State Route 14 is closed in Goshen Township due to the rollover of a tractor-trailer.

State Troopers say the truck flipped over near Smith Goshen Road just before 7:30 am Thursday, spilling 45-thousand pounds of coils into a ditch.

The road is closed between Smith Goshen Road and State Route 534.

Traffic is being detoured.

A tow truck is being called to remove the tractor-trailer.

There is no word on when the road will open again.

No one was injured.