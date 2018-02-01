Truck rollover closes portion of Route 14 in Goshen Twp.

A Trumbull County financial resource fair is going to be offering free tax assistance to those with qualified tax preparers on Friday.More >>
A Trumbull County financial resource fair is going to be offering free tax assistance to those with qualified tax preparers on Friday.More >>
Warren Police say they are investigating a homicide near a group of community residences known as the Trumbull Homes.More >>
Warren Police say they are investigating a homicide near a group of community residences known as the Trumbull Homes.More >>
Police in Sharon say the suspect in a weekend stabbing has turned herself in to officials.More >>
Police in Sharon say the suspect in a weekend stabbing has turned herself in to officials.More >>
A Youngstown man is facing felony charges after two dogs were found frozen and starved to death on the city's east side.More >>
A Youngstown man is facing felony charges after two dogs were found frozen and starved to death on the city's east side.More >>
It was last September when acting on a tip,More >>
It was last September when acting on a tip,More >>
Authorities say two 17-year-old boys in southwest Ohio have been charged in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old high school classmate during a robbery attempt.More >>
Authorities say two 17-year-old boys in southwest Ohio have been charged in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old high school classmate during a robbery attempt.More >>
The federal government has withdrawn its appeal and agreed to pay $42 million to the parents of a young Pennsylvania boy left disabled from brain injuries caused by the use of forceps during his birth.More >>
The federal government has withdrawn its appeal and agreed to pay $42 million to the parents of a young Pennsylvania boy left disabled from brain injuries caused by the use of forceps during his birth.More >>
A jury has awarded $1.7 million to a Little League player who was hit in the head by a foul ball in the dugout on the day before his 12th birthday.More >>
A Pennsylvania jury has awarded $1.7 million to a Little League player who was hit in the head by a foul ball in the dugout on the day before his 12th birthday.More >>
Police say a 32-year-old man has died after being shot outside a high school basketball game in Philadelphia.More >>
Police say a 32-year-old man has died after being shot outside a high school basketball game in Philadelphia.More >>
An attorney for a man facing charges for biting off part of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper's ear has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.More >>
An attorney for a man facing charges for biting off part of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper's ear has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.More >>
The Ohio Statehouse is featuring several Black History Month events in February including an art exhibit and historical presentations.More >>
The Ohio Statehouse is featuring several Black History Month events in February including an art exhibit and historical presentations.More >>
A message on a high school bathroom wall that included a swastika and the phrase "kill them all" has prompted a police investigation and heightened security throughout a northeastern Ohio district.More >>
A message on a high school bathroom wall that included a swastika and the phrase "kill them all" has prompted a police investigation and heightened security throughout a northeastern Ohio district.More >>
Ohio University's journalism school is rescinding an award given to a former Alabama newspaper executive who recently resigned following allegations that he assaulted female newsroom employees in the 1970s by spanking them.More >>
Ohio University's journalism school is rescinding an award given to a former Alabama newspaper executive who recently resigned following allegations that he assaulted female newsroom employees in the 1970s by spanking them.More >>
An Ohio prosecutor says a man on trial for aggravated murder wrapped duct tape around his neighbor's face because she was too noisy and kept him awake.More >>
An Ohio prosecutor says a man on trial for aggravated murder wrapped duct tape around his neighbor's face because she was too noisy and kept him awake.More >>