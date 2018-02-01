Driver cited for Farmington Twp. head-on crash

One driver was taken to the hospital

State Troopers have cited a driver for an accident in Farmington Township that sent another driver to the hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News that the driver of a pickup truck was attempting to pass three cars in a no-passing zone of Old State Road when the truck ran head-on into a Jeep coming from the opposite direction.

The Jeep was pushed off the road.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a Geauga County hospital for treatment of injuries that troopers say are not life-threatening.

The pickup truck driver wasn't hurt but has been cited for improper passing.