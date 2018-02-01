H.S. basketball scores (1/31/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (1/31/18)

Girls' Basketball 

Warren Harding 34 Howland 51 

Girard 42 Liberty 71 

Poland 77 Hubbard 27 \ Poland's Bella Gajdos becomes school's all-time leading scorer with 1,270 points

Newton Falls 76 Campbell 23 

Minerva 33 Salem 51 

Lakeside 22 Brookfield 83 | Brookfield, Bailey Drapola has 1,022 points for her career

Jefferson 54 Niles 56 

Boys' Basketball 

Hickory 73 Grove City 74 | 2-OT

