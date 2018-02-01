H.S. basketball scores (1/31/18)

Injured Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is going home.More >>
Injured Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is going home.More >>
Twenty-eight Russian athletes have had their Olympic doping bans overturned, throwing the International Olympic Committee's policy on Russian doping into turmoil.More >>
Twenty-eight Russian athletes have had their Olympic doping bans overturned, throwing the International Olympic Committee's policy on Russian doping into turmoil.More >>
Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points to move into fourth in NCAA history and Stephanie Mavunga and Linnae Harper had double-doubles to lead No. 18 Ohio State past Penn State 94-64 on Wednesday night.More >>
Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points to move into fourth in NCAA history and Stephanie Mavunga and Linnae Harper had double-doubles to lead No. 18 Ohio State past Penn State 94-64 on Wednesday night.More >>
High school basketball scores from Wednesday, January 31, 2018.More >>
High school basketball scores from Wednesday, January 31, 2018.More >>
Fox and the NFL have agreed to a five-year deal for Thursday night football games.More >>
Fox and the NFL have agreed to a five-year deal for Thursday night football games.More >>