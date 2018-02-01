Troopers: SUV speeding on Ohio Turnpike carried 18 pounds of pot

Speeding on the Ohio Turnpike could end up costing a New York man more than the price of paying the fine for a ticket.

State Troopers say they pulled over a Ford Explorer for speeding in Portage County last week.

According to the trooper, the odor of marijuana was coming from the SUV.

A search turned up a duffle bag containing 18 pounds of hydroponic marijuana which the patrol says is worth about $90,000.

The driver, 38-year-old Welquis Lopez of Rockville Centre, N.Y., was booked into the Portage County jail on charges of possession and trafficking in marijuana.