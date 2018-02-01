Feds indict Mexican man arrested in Austintown

A Mexican citizen arrested in Austintown for drunk driving has been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury for allegedly being in this country illegally.

State Troopers arrested 30-year-old Jose Guillermo Uribe Perez on New Year's Eve on charges of DUI and violating rules for marked lanes.

According to the indictment, Perez was deported to Mexico after authorities found in July 2016 that he was in the United States illegally.

Court records show that Perez was living in Liberty Township when he was arrested in December.