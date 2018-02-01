Campbell donates pot growing equipment to inmate program

Campbell police descending upon a home after months of surveillance and neighborhood complaints- that was the scene on Devitt Avenue last September. But now, a routine raid on a marijuana grow operation will breathe new life into programs to help the community.

The Campbell Police Department busted what they called a "large" marijuana grow, with at least 56 plants, on September 15th after several months of surveillance.

At that time, Police Chief Dennis Puscarcik told 21 News, "People were smelling marijuana when they're coming out of their houses and stuff like that and the lights were on all night."

"We found a pretty nice grow house. We've got some complaints from some neighbors. And we started watching the place and did some surveillance. Just started watching it and found that there was a grow house here. And it's a lot larger than I suspected it to be," Chief Puscarcik he previously said.

During the raid officers also confiscated various pieces of equipment- lights, fans, etc. Several months later that equipment will be going to a new home- to a program that helps inmates and surrounding communities.

The City of Campbell is donating the equipment to the Aquaponics program at the Trumbull Correctional Institution.

Aquaponics, according to the prison's website, is the combination of aquaculture (raising fish) and hydroponics (the soil-less growing of plants) that grows fish and plants together in one integrated system.

The plants are fed by the cycled water and the starter plants are placed in the gardens. Food waste is also composted into the garden, reducing the prison's overall waste.

The food that's created through the program then gets donated to the places that need it most in the community- food banks, rescue mission, and the like.

Trumbull Correctional Institute says that just in the past year the garden provided 8,152 pounds of fresh produce to community food banks.

Campbell Mayor Nick Philips told 21 News that the city wanted to put the "evidence" to use, rather than destroying it. Philips says they feel this is a way that they could put it to good use.