Judge removes Mecca Twp. Fiscal Officer

A Trumbull County judge has ordered the removal of Mecca Township Fiscal Officer Deborah Drawl.

Judge Andrew Logan on Thursday ruled in favor of the Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and township trustees, who filed a civil suit to remove Drawl who DeWine says failed to properly keep financial accounts and make reports for the township.

Drawl as asked to resign her position last fall but failed to do so.

DeWine's office says that the firm that was consulted to do an audit of the township last February found "numerous" problems including unexplained entries, several large lapses in recording revenues, failures to reconcile the"the books" for several months, and a failure to complete a financial report for 2016.

Last year, the State Auditor's Office declared that Mecca Township was "unauditable."

Drawl was told in May that the Township had 90 days to rectify its financial records.

Judge Logan has given Drawl five days to return all software, computers, supplies, equipment, and records to the township.

He also ordered to not to destroy or harm any township records.