Ohio governor says 'total clarity' needed on drug sales

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state is proposing new rules requiring drug distributors to report more information about suspicious orders to Ohio regulators and to do it faster.

The state also wants to require drug distributors do a better job researching their customers and to hold onto suspicious orders until questions are answered about the drugs' destination.

Republican Gov. John Kasich and the head of the state pharmacy board announced the proposals Thursday. The rules are part of Ohio's efforts to slow the opioid epidemic that kills more than 11 Ohioans a day.

Kasich has said "total clarity" is needed concerning where drug distributors sell their products.

Drug distributors are under pressure to take a stronger role in the country's fight against the ongoing opioid epidemic.

