January Cruze sales dip 45%

Truck and crossover sales are up, while car sales are down. That's the simplest way of interpreting the latest sales figures from Chevrolet.

January sales results released on Thursday by General Motors show fewer sales compared to last year of the Camaro, Caprice, Corvette, Impala, Malibu, Sonic, Spark, and SS.

The Lordstown made Chevy Cruze saw January deliveries drop nearly 45% from a year ago.

The 10,858 Cruze models sold last month was also fewer than the 13,406 sold during the last month of 2017.

In a news release accompanying the sales figures, General Motors said it ended 2017 as the automaker with the fastest-growing crossover sales in the United States and experienced a 7 percent increase in truck deliveries this past month.

The Chevy Silverado pickup and Equinox SUV were GM's best-selling models last month.

An increased customer preference for crossovers and trucks was the reason GM gave for cutting the third production shift at the Lordstown Assembly Complex in January of last year.