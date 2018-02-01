Man dies after shooting outside high school basketball game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say a 32-year-old man has died after being shot outside a high school basketball game in Philadelphia.

A lockdown was ordered around 4 p.m. Wednesday at Abraham Lincoln High School in the Mayfair neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia after a large fight and gunshots were reported in the parking lot.

Police say a man was shot twice in the leg and was taken to a hospital by private vehicle. He later died of his injuries.

WCAU-TV reports that the shooting stemmed from a dispute that started inside the gymnasium.

School officials say no students or staff were injured.

No arrests have been announced.

Extra police will be at the school Thursday.

