Valley chocolatier opens doors to new Boardman location

A chocolatier that's been in the Mahoning Valley for nearly 70 years celebrated a brand new location in Boardman on Thursday.

Gorant Chocolatier but the ribbon on a new location on Boardman-Canfield Road in Boardman. The move is just a mile down the road from Gorant's Canfield location.

The chocolatier said they decided to move to the new plaza at 1393 Boardman Canfield Road because it has a "much more youthful and high-traffic presence."

"We've evaluated this new location and feel that it's simply a much easier place for people to find Gorant chocolates," said Angela Miller, the Vice President of retail marketing. "Gorant has a strong presence in this area, but the face of retail is changing quickly. This store is designed with much more in mind than just a place to shop."

Gorant says they will also bring back the "Yum Yum tree" with a new trendy design.

According to the chocolatier, the Yum Yum tree was once found in more than 70 stores throughout Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Underneath the tree, shoppers can select one of Gorant's most popular and nostalgic brands, known as Yum Yums.

In addition, the new location will feature a Chocolate Creation Station, where customers can select a variety of different items to be freshly hand-dipped in Gorant's original chocolate and then rolled in a topping of their choice.

The location will include a café area-complete with a chocolate drip wall-for guests to enjoy treats while watching Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Gorant Chocolatiers has been offering locally-produced chocolate since 1949.

The Gorant factory location remains at 8301 Market Street in Boardman.