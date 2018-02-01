Police: Phony water workers rip off elderly Weathersfield man

Weathersfield police are passing along a warning to community members after a pair of suspects stole money from inside an elderly man's home.

According to the Weathersfield Township Police Department, on Wednesday afternoon a male suspect knocked on an elderly man's door on Oakwood Drive.

The victim told police that the suspect stated that he was with the State and needed to check his water meter due to the victim overpaying on his water bill.

Police say the victim allowed the subject into his house.

According to police, a short time later another suspect came to the door and entered the house as well. The victim became suspicious of the two persons and told them to leave.

Officials say that after the suspects left, the victim found that money was missing from his wallet.

One of the suspects was described as "white male, wearing a brown suit with shiny brown shoes". Police say the second suspect was identified as "Hispanic and short wearing blue jeans".

Police are warning residents that if you see anybody suspicious or if somebody knocks on your door and you don't feel comfortable, please call 911.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Weathersfield Township Police Department.

The department's full post can be seen here:



