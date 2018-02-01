East Palestine teen sentenced to prison for fatal crash

A Columbiana County teenager will spend six years behind bars, after pleading guilty to a crash that killed his teenage friend.

Nineteen-year-old Jacob Chamberlain of East Palestine was sentenced to six years in prison and a lifetime drivers license suspension in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court.

Chamberlain pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and three OVI charges for alcohol and marijuana in November.

Chamberlain admitted to recklessly causing the death of 18-year-old Timothy Walton and critically injuring another passenger, 21-year-old Tyler Barnes, when his car crashed on May 26, 2016.

Chamberlain was the only person in the vehicle wearing a seat belt and he suffered moderate injuries.

The mother of Tim Walton previously said she was glad the case is coming to an end and the family won't have to re-live everything at a trial.

"What I want people to take away from this is that drinking and driving kills, and you ultimately go to prison. So not only do you affect the person's life and their family that you killed, your family too is now affected because you're taking yourself away from your family," said Rachel Zubay.