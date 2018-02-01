Double life sentence for Youngstown man convicted of repeatedly - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Double life sentence for Youngstown man convicted of repeatedly raping a child

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown man is facing two life sentences back-to-back, after being convicted of 19 counts of rape earlier this year. 

Thirty-eight-year-old Kenneth Thomas was sentenced by a Mahoning County Judge to two life terms in prison to be served consecutively. 

During a reading of the verdict earlier this month, the jury declared that Thomas was found guilty on all charges- 19 felony counts of rape. 

Thomas was charged in 2016 with repeatedly raping a child who was nine years old at the time. 

Investigators allege that the child was repeatedly forced to engage in sexual conduct with Thomas over a period that began in August 2011 and continued until February of 2016.

