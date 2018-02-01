Double life sentence for Youngstown man convicted of repeatedly raping a child

A Youngstown man is facing two life sentences back-to-back, after being convicted of 19 counts of rape earlier this year.

Thirty-eight-year-old Kenneth Thomas was sentenced by a Mahoning County Judge to two life terms in prison to be served consecutively.

During a reading of the verdict earlier this month, the jury declared that Thomas was found guilty on all charges- 19 felony counts of rape.

Thomas was charged in 2016 with repeatedly raping a child who was nine years old at the time.

Investigators allege that the child was repeatedly forced to engage in sexual conduct with Thomas over a period that began in August 2011 and continued until February of 2016.