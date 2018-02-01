Suspect in Youngstown police-involved shooting indicted

The suspect at the center of a police-involved shooting in Youngstown has been indicted by a grand jury.

Twenty-five-year-old Gerald Wainwright was indicted on two charges of felonious assault and one count of having a weapon under disability.

Youngstown detectives said a few police cars were patrolling the area of West Princeton Avenue and Hudson Avenue around 2:30 am that morning.

According to reports, police saw a man wearing a mask who was blocking the roadway and carrying a backpack.

Authorities said the man fled when they tried to talk to him.

When officers caught up to Wainwright, he allegedly shot at two police officers three times with a handgun. No officers were injured.

Wainwright was reportedly armed with a 9mm handgun that had its serial numbers obliterated.

Officers then returned fire, striking him.

Wainwright was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for his injuries.

Wainwright has not yet been booked into the Mahoning County Jail. He is being held in the hospital under 24-hour guard by the Youngstown police.

Youngstown police detectives previously told 21 News that he was in critical, but stable condition.

Wainwright has an outstanding warrant from Cuyahoga County for obstructing justice. He also has a criminal history in Trumbull, Mahoning, and Cuyahoga counties that includes robbery and burglary.