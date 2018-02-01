Pence coming to Pennsylvania to raise cash in US House race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is coming to help raise money in a congressional election in southwestern Pennsylvania widely viewed as a test of whether Republicans can stave off Democratic gains this year.

Pence is scheduled to appear Friday at a rally and fundraiser for Rick Saccone. He's a 59-year-old Republican state representative and retired Air Force intelligence officer running in the March 13 special election to replace Republican Tim Murphy, who resigned last year in a scandal.

Saccone is facing Democrat Conor Lamb, a 33-year-old former federal prosecutor and ex-Marine who reported entering 2018 with more than twice the cash in his campaign account as Saccone, $412,000 to $200,000.

It is the first congressional race of the year and in a district won easily by President Donald Trump in 2016.

