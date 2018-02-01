Campbell police turn a negative into something positive

It was last September, when acting on a tip, Campbell police raided a home on Devitt Avenue and discovered a large marijuana grow operation in the attic.

Police confiscated the plants and more than $10,000 worth of equipment. That equipment was taking up space at the police station, but now it's found a new home and purpose.



Campbell is donating the light panels, fans, heaters and other equipment to the Trumbull Correctional Institution, where inmates are growing food for needy families.



"The inmates take pride in what they're doing; helping the community, giving back to the community and also helping their families," said TCI Corrections Officer Patrick Crick.



It's not a soil-based garden. The inmates grow vegetables using aquaponics. Water tanks holding two hundred catfish and bluegills provide the plant's nutrition.



"We pump the water up to the plant system and that provides all the nutrition for the plants. That's all they need. Last year we were able to donate almost 10,000 pounds of fresh vegetables from the institution," Crick said.



The equipment brought in from Campbell will allow the prison program to expand and feed more people. 'With the new system we're trying to get in place we'd like to double it," according to Crick.



The mayor of Campbell is glad the donated equipment will be put to good use. "It's good to see. These guys in prison are going through a rehabilitation program that's nothing but good for them," Mayor Nick Phillips said.