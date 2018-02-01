Snow Showers, Sharply Colder! - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Snow Showers, Sharply Colder!

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
In the wake of the passage of an arctic cold front, lake-enhanced snow showers will impact parts of the Valley through midday Friday. Conditions will be changeable so drivers should be on the lookout for sudden reductions in visibility and slick surfaces. Wind chills will be mainly below zero Friday and air temperatures will only recover to the upper teens. 

Saturday will not be as harsh. A winter storm will track into the region Saturday night and Sunday, resulting in wet snow much of the time. Accumulations are likely, especially on non-paved surfaces. Much colder air is expected to return Sunday night and slick travel is likely to result. 

The stormy pattern will stick with us next week and more snow is likely Tuesday into Wednesday.  

