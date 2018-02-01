Youngstown man indicted after dogs found frozen, starved to death

A Youngstown man is facing felony charges after two dogs were found frozen and starved to death on the city's east side.

Sixty-seven-year-old John Burroughs was indicted by a grand jury on two felony counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals.

According to Mary Louk, Animal Charity Humane Society Board President, Burroughs was the owner of several dogs found on Hilltop Avenue last week.

At the time Animal Charity told 21 News that it was one of the worst cases they have seen in recent years.

Animal investigators said they were greeted by an alarming sight, two adult dogs who were emaciated and severely scared, two puppies living in deplorable conditions, and then the discovery of two adult Cane Corsos found starved and frozen.

"You could tell they were not of normal weight. They were actually at that time also frozen solid so they had been out there for awhile," Louk said.

It is one of the few cases that the agency has pursued under Goddard's Law.

The felony classification means that if convicted, Burroughs could face jail time.

In addition, Louk says they will ask a judge to institute a lifetime ban on Burroughs owning companion animals.

As for the four surviving dogs, Louk says they are doing well. Animal Charity hopes that in the next week or so they will be ready to begin looking for new homes.

