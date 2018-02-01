Police: Sharon stabbing suspect turns herself in

Police in Sharon say the suspect in a weekend stabbing has turned herself in to officials.

According to Sharon Police Chief Edward Stabile, 24-year-old Vania Smith turned herself into police on Thursday afternoon.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was stabbed on the left side Saturday morning on Sterling Avenue.

Officials say Smith is facing one count of criminal attempt homicide and one count of aggravated assault.

Authorities say the victim was treated at Sharon Regional Medical Center and transported to a trauma center for further treatment of a partially collapsed lung.

Police say at last check she was in stable condition.

Smith is scheduled to be back in court on February 13th, she is being held on a $50,000 bond.